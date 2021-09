Yes, of course SUVs can be convertibles - just ask the Jeep Wrangler, Mahindra Thar, Maruti Gypsy and several other hardcore 4x4s. So, can a luxury SUV - the kind that people buy for their style, prestige and sumptuous interiors - be a convertible, as well? Frankly, there was no better candidate to test this hypothesis than the Range Rover Evoque. It's a compact luxury SUV that people buy more for its looks than its practicality. So, this is India's first convertible luxury SUV that's pretty much in a class currently of its own. But does it do its job? Does it work as an SUV, as a convertible - and as a luxury car?Well, it's got the looks right, that's for sure. The front is the same, sexy Evoque face as before; and our test car in white makes perfect use of the available 'Black Design Pack' accessories. This is a two-door version, of course, so things get considerably different, aft of the bonnet. The A-pillar is shorter and more steeply raked. It's not so short as to impede your vision, though, as a sedan-based convertible's might. It is kind of unusual to see the rear deck of a convertible so high off the ground; but take a step back, and you're likely agree that the Evoque's proportions - with its wheels pushed out to the corners - lend themselves quite well to a convertible's body style. It looks considerably better with the roof folded, but even though the shape is a bit odd when it is up, there's no shortage of 'oohs' and 'aahs' from passers-by; it's still an Evoque, after all.Even though the Discovery Sport and this SUV are essentially the same car, it's the superior materials used in the Evoque that make it a Range Rover Read More