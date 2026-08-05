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1 Upcoming Haval Car

Haval H6 Front Right Side
UPCOMING

Haval H6

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹15 - 20 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
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