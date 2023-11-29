Saved Articles

HT Auto
BMW XM On Road Price in Surat

BMW XM On Road Price in Surat

2.6 Cr* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Surat
XM Price in Surat

BMW XM on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 2.81 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid₹ 2.81 Crore
BMW XM Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.81 Crore*On-Road Price
4395 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,60,00,000
RTO
10,90,000
Insurance
10,34,075
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Surat)
2,81,24,575
EMI@6,04,507/mo
BMW XM Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.39 - 4.17 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Price in Surat
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2.43 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Maybach GLS Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Ferrari PurosangueSuv

Ferrari PurosangueSuv

3 - 3.35 Cr
Check PurosangueSuv details
Lexus LX

Lexus LX

2.82 Cr Onwards
Check Latest Offers
LX Price in Surat
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 Cr Onwards
Check Latest Offers
G-Class Price in Surat

BMW XM News

The safety car version of the BMW XM Label Red gets a special body wrap and new Recaro racing seats with six-point harnesses.
This mightiest 738 bhp BMW M SUV is MotoGP's 2024 track safety car
29 Nov 2023
The BMW XM 50e is an entry-level super SUV with an electrified six-cylinder engine.
BMW XM 50e breaks cover as entry-level XM model, churns out 469 hp
19 Apr 2023
BMW XM 50e will be the third variant of the high-performance M division SUV after the standard XM and XM Label Red. (Image: BMW M)
BMW XM 50e to be newest member of XM family, to come as entry-level super SUV
12 Apr 2023
BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the standard XM SUV.
BMW XM Label Red debuts as most powerful Bimmer ever, promises 738 hp
12 Apr 2023
BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the standard XM SUV.
BMW XM Label Red's booking officially begins in this country. Details here
26 Feb 2023
BMW XM Videos

BMW Concept XM features a V-8 engine combined with electric motors to deliver 750 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque.
BMW Concept XM: First Look
30 Nov 2021
Mercedes Benz has launched the 2023 GLE SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>96.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.15 crore (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel variant. In its new avatar, the 2023 GLE comes with subtle changes in design and features.
2023 Mercedes GLE SUV first drive review: Better than BMW X5?
18 Nov 2023
The BMW i Vision Dee is the latest electric concept car from the German auto giant, which was showcased at the CES 2023, offers a host of futuristic features.
This BMW car can talk, change colours and take you to virtual worlds
5 Jan 2023
Under the hood, the new BMW M2 comes equipped with a 3-litre inline-six cylinder engine that churns out 453 hp of peak power and 550 Nm peak torque.
BMW M2 Coupe: First Look
12 Oct 2022
BMW i4 electric sedan, which was launched in India recently, has received four-star safety rating at the Euro NCAP crash test.
Watch: BMW i4 score 4 stars at Euro NCAP safety test
7 Jul 2022
