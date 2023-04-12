HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Xm 50e To Be Newest Member Of Xm Family, To Come As Entry Level Super Suv

BMW XM 50e to be newest member of XM family, to come as entry-level super SUV

BMW XM lineup seems to be getting more exciting as the Bavarian luxury car giant has finally uncovered the XM Label Red ahead of its public debut next week at the Auto Shanghai 2023 in China. What's more interesting is that the BMW XM is ready to receive another variant, which will come as the entry-level version of the super SUV. Christened as BMW XM 50e, this SUV has been teased online.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 15:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW XM 50e will be the third variant of the high-performance M division SUV after the standard XM and XM Label Red. (Image: BMW M)
BMW XM 50e will be the third variant of the high-performance M division SUV after the standard XM and XM Label Red. (Image: BMW M)
BMW XM 50e will be the third variant of the high-performance M division SUV after the standard XM and XM Label Red. (Image: BMW M)
BMW XM 50e will be the third variant of the high-performance M division SUV after the standard XM and XM Label Red. (Image: BMW M)

While the BMW XM Label Red will take centre stage at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2023, the BMW XM 50e too is expected to be launched there, as the automaker has hinted. This will come as the most affordable variant in the XM lineup. BMW has teased a video showing the car, revealing the XM 50e painted in a BMW Individual Yellow theme with a contrasting black paint scheme at the centre of the front profile. The wheels, wheel arches, and side skirts too don the same contrasting black paint theme. Overall, the 37-second teaser video hints that the upcoming BMW XM 50e will come with an expressive exterior. Besides that, there is not much to talk about the exterior. The interior of the car is likely to don an all-black theme with contrasting trims.

Also Read : BMW XM Label Red debuts as most powerful Bimmer ever, promises 738 hp

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw Xm (HT Auto photo)
Bmw Xm
4395 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
₹2.6 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw M8 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw M8
4395 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.52 kmpl
₹2.15 - 2.18 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
₹2.39 - 3.52 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Maybach Gls
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.5 kmpl
₹2.43 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Considering it will be the entry-level variant of the XM lineup, the upcoming BMW XM 50e could come powered by a six-cylinder inline engine with hybrid support. However, BMW is yet to reveal anything officially about the XM 50e's powertrain and its specifications. BMW has revealed the range of pure electric energy for the car, though. The auto giant claims the XM 50e will run 76-84 km on a fully charged battery.

Rumours suggest that the XM 50e could come sharing its powertrain with the M760e. In that case, the SUV will get a 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine under the hood that is good to churn out 375 hp of peak power and 519 Nm of maximum torque. Expect it to come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 15:08 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW XM BMW BMX XM 50e luxury car hybrid car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city