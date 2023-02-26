HT Auto
BMW XM Label Red's booking officially begins in this country. Details here

The BMW XM Label Red is the most powerful production model of all time from the German luxury car brand. Slated to debut later this year the car is now available for booking through the automaker's official website in Germany. The Bavarian auto company is seeking a few standard pieces of information to begin the process of securing a slot for the limited-production, range-topping XM.

26 Feb 2023
BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the standard XM SUV.
Production of the BMW XM has already commenced, but the range-topping XM Label Red is slated to enter manufacturing assembly later this year. The performance-focused SUV was already previewed officially last year and grabbed pretty good attention.

BMW XM Label Red comes with a unique design that includes sporty bright red trims around the kidney grille, windows and wheel. Also, there is a special red XM badge on the radiator grille. The distinctive styling elements are not only limited to the exterior but inside the cabin as well. BMW XM Label Red's cabin features special trim to match the SUV's overall theme. There will be red contrasting trims on a black theme, while the seats and upholstery will get red stitching.

Mechanically, this SUV has received a host of performance-focused tuning. It gets upgraded suspension and braking systems, enhancing the SUV's overall performance and driving experience. On the powertrain front, the BMW XM Label Red gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain is good to churn out 748 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm torque, which is way above compared to the standard XM's 644 hp and 800 Nm.

On the pricing front as well, the special edition iteration of the BMW XM comes with an eye-popping price tag. While the standard BMW XM's pricing starts from $159,000, the XM Label Red comes with a starting price of $185,000.

File photo used for representational purpose.
What's hurting UK car industry and why the pain may last
The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
