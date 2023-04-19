HT Auto
BMW XM 50e breaks cover as entry-level XM model, churns less power than expected

BMW teased the XM 50e as the entry-level trim of the automaker's flagship performance SUV from the M division. The Bavarian auto giant has now uncovered the SUV in the flesh. However, the Bavarian auto giant has decided not to make a major announcement about the car. The car looks impressive in terms of its design and features, but on the powertrain front, it fails to offer much.

| Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM
The BMW XM 50e is an entry-level super SUV with an electrified six-cylinder engine.
When it was first expected, the car was expected to come with 563 hp of peak power and 801 Nm of torque, but in reality, it offers 469 hp of peak power and 700 Nm of torque, which is not bad but not very impressive for a car of XM lineup. The car has not received the same specification as the M760e, which was previously expected.

The BMW XM 50e gets its energy from a 3.0-litre inline-six cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, combined with an electric motor that generates 197 hp peak power. This powertrain comes as the same as the M760e, but the power and torque output are different and much lower. The power in the BMW XM 50e is delivered to all four wheels through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, offering multiple driving modes.

BMW claims the XM 50e can sprint 0-96 kmph in 5.1 seconds thanks to its 469 hp generating internal combustion power mill. This is not slow for a large SUV like the BMW XM 50e, but the standard XM sprints to 0-06 kmph in just 4.1 seconds. The range-topping BMW XM label Red does the acceleration job in 3.7 seconds.

Speaking of its electric battery pack, the SUV gets the same 22.1 kWh battery pack that works in the BMW M760e. This squeezes juice for up to 84 km range on a full charge in pure electric mode. In contrast, the BMW XM Labe Red can run just 48 km on a single charge in pure electric mode.

