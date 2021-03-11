Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Third Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)

Split Third Row Seat 50:50 split

Seat Upholstery Leather

Interiors Dual Tone

Driver Armrest Yes

Rear Armrest Yes

3rd Row Seats Type Bench

Driver Seat Adjustment 20 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back,

Interior Colours Cognac / Black

Ventilated Seats Front only

Rear Passenger Seats Type Captain Seats

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes

Folding Rear Seat Full

Head-rests Front & Rear

Ventilated Seat Type Heated and cooled

Front Seatback Pockets Yes