Home > New Cars > BMW > 5series > BMW 5series On Road Price in Akbarpur uttar pradesh

Bmw 5series On Road Price

in Akbarpur (Uttar Pradesh)
Change City
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5series (HT Auto photo)
+34
images
Add to compare
Bmw 5series

Bmw 5series Price List, Specifications and Features

Filter By
Fuel Type :
Transmission :
5 Series 530i Sport

1998 cc | 248 bhp | 1615 kg

₹ 63.25 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
5,600,000
RTO
566,330
Insurance
159,085
On-Road Price
6,325,415
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹1,28,257
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Mileage (ARAI)
15.01 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
248 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Fuel Type
Petrol
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1020.68 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
6.03 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
Double track control arm axle
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R17
Kerb Weight
1615 kg
Height
1466 mm
Width
1868 mm
Length
4936 mm
Ground Clearance
144 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm
Seating Capacity
5 Person
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
68 litres
Doors
4 Doors
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Bmw 5series
Expert Review

3.5 out of 5
BMW 5 Series has been a name with quite a lot of influence when it comes to the D-segment luxury sedan category in the country. A popular choice among those looking at spending far more time behind the steering than plonked on the rear seats, the BMW 5 Series has had a reputation of being a driver's car, much like many of its siblings. And yet, recent times have seen competition become absolutely fierce with the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Audi A6 upping the ante significantly. Battle lines are drawn and drawn quite clearly and to wage a stronger war, BMW recently drove in the 2021 5 Series in the country at 62.90 lakh (ex showroom).The latest BMW 5 Series gets several updates on the outside as well as in the cabin and I had a chance to spend a weekend with the sedan to figure if it could possibly compel prospective buyers away from Mercedes and Audi showrooms.Here's the first full drive review of 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift:Exterior highlights:The 2021 BMW 5 Series gets several updates on the outside and yet retains its rather serene visual profile courtesy svelte body lines and well-sculpted curves. The new grille at the front blends well with the re-designed bumpers and very sporty head light units which are incorporated with L-shaped DRLs. Adaptive head lights come as standard while the M Sport variants come with the LaserLight beams.Over at the back, the LED tail lights have come in for a refresh as well and so have the tail pipes. Not much has changed on the side and the 5 Series continues to sit on 18-inch alloy wheels which compliment the overall visual cue well.Cabin highlights:The biggest update on the latest 5 Series from BMW comes in the form of a significantly larger 12 Read More

Check Latest Offers on 5series

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue