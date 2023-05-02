What is the on-road price of Audi E-Tron Gt in Nashik? The on-road price of Audi E-Tron Gt S in Nashik is Rs 1,87,41,826.

What will be the RTO charges for Audi E-Tron Gt in Nashik? The Audi E-Tron Gt S will have RTO charges of Rs 50,000 in Nashik.

What will be the Insurance charges for Audi E-Tron Gt in Nashik? In Nashik, the insurance charges for the Audi E-Tron Gt S will be Rs 7,01,326.

What is the detailed breakup of Audi E-Tron Gt in Nashik? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Audi E-Tron Gt in Nashik: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,79,90,000, RTO - Rs. 50,000, Insurance - Rs. 7,01,326, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Audi E-Tron Gt in Nashik is Rs. 1,87,41,826.

