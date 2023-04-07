Yamaha R15S on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.96 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R15S on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 1.96 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R15S dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers.
Yamaha R15S on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R15S is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai, Yamaha MT-15 V2 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai and KTM 125 Duke 2024 starting at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R15S STD ₹ 1.96 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price