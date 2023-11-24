Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is
Yamaha MT-15 on road price in Haridwar starts from Rs. 1.94 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yamaha MT-15 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.00 Lakhs in Haridwar.
The lowest price model is Yamaha MT-15 STD and the most priced model is Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-15 dealers and showrooms in Haridwar for best offers.
Yamaha MT-15 on road price breakup in Haridwar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-15 is mainly compared to Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Haridwar, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Haridwar and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Haridwar.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-15 STD ₹ 1.94 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 Deluxe ₹ 1.98 Lakhs Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition ₹ 2.00 Lakhs
