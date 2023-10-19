Saved Articles

Yamaha MT-15 On Road Price in Agar Malwa

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs*
MT-15 Price in Agar Malwa

Yamaha MT-15 on road price in Agar Malwa starts from Rs. 1.60 Lakhs. The on road price for Yamaha MT-15 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.61 Lakhs in Agar Malwa.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yamaha MT-15 Dark Matte Blue₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-15 Metallic Black₹ 1.60 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermillion₹ 1.61 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-15 Variant Wise Price List in Agar Malwa

Dark Matte Blue
₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
48.58 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,960
RTO
9,867
Insurance
9,408
On-Road Price in Agar malwa
1,60,235
EMI@3,444/mo
Metallic Black
₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
48.58 kmpl
Ice Fluo Vermillion
₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
155 cc
48.58 kmpl
Yamaha MT-15 Alternatives

Hero XPulse 200

Hero XPulse 200

1.13 Lakhs
XPulse 200 Price in Delhi
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
FZ-X Price in Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs
Gixxer Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar P150

Bajaj Pulsar P150

1.17 - 1.2 Lakhs
Pulsar P150 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha MT-15 News

The Yamaha MT-15 is one of the most performance-friendly offerings in the segment. Should you buy one in 2023?
2023 Yamaha MT-15: Should you buy?
19 Oct 2023
Yamaha MT-15 comes powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 18.14 bhp peak power and 14.1 Nm maximum torque.
Yamaha MT-15 is a wacky-looking streetfighter with an alien face: Five key facts
16 Oct 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The Yamaha MT-15 has a more powerful engine than the KTM 125 Duke.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price, specs and features compared
23 Feb 2023
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
16 Feb 2023
Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
