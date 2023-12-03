Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 dealers and showrooms in Jamshedpur for best offers.
Yamaha FZS-FI V3 on road price breakup in Jamshedpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Jamshedpur, Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 which starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Jamshedpur and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Jamshedpur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS-FI V3 STD Bluetooth ₹ 1.27 Lakhs
