Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price in Khambhalia starts from Rs. 1.58 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price in Khambhalia starts from Rs. 1.58 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS 25 dealers and showrooms in Khambhalia for best offers.
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price breakup in Khambhalia includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS 25 is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 which starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs in Khambhalia, Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Khambhalia and Suzuki Gixxer starting at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs in Khambhalia.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS 25 STD ₹ 1.58 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price