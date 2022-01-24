Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price in Kaushambi starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price in Kaushambi starts from Rs. 1.63 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha FZS 25 dealers and showrooms in Kaushambi for best offers.
Yamaha FZS 25 on road price breakup in Kaushambi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha FZS 25 is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Kaushambi, Bajaj Pulsar NS200 which starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs in Kaushambi and Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 starting at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Kaushambi.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZS 25 STD ₹ 1.63 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price