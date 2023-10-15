TVS NTORQ 125 on road price in North Tripura starts from Rs. 84,160. The on road price for TVS NTORQ 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.00 Lakhs in North Tripura. The lowest TVS NTORQ 125 on road price in North Tripura starts from Rs. 84,160. The on road price for TVS NTORQ 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.00 Lakhs in North Tripura. The lowest price model is TVS NTORQ 125 Drum and the most priced model is TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition. Visit your nearest TVS NTORQ 125 dealers and showrooms in North Tripura for best offers. TVS NTORQ 125 on road price breakup in North Tripura includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS NTORQ 125 Drum ₹ 84,160 TVS NTORQ 125 Disc ₹ 93,380 TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition ₹ 97,550 TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition ₹ 1.00 Lakhs