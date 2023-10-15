TVS NTORQ 125 on road price in Ganganagar starts from Rs. 94,900. The on road price for TVS NTORQ 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Ganganagar. The lowest price model TVS NTORQ 125 on road price in Ganganagar starts from Rs. 94,900. The on road price for TVS NTORQ 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.07 Lakhs in Ganganagar. The lowest price model is TVS NTORQ 125 Drum and the most priced model is TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition. Visit your nearest TVS NTORQ 125 dealers and showrooms in Ganganagar for best offers. TVS NTORQ 125 on road price breakup in Ganganagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS NTORQ 125 Drum ₹ 94,900 TVS NTORQ 125 Disc ₹ 99,470 TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition ₹ 1.04 Lakhs TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition ₹ 1.07 Lakhs