TVS NTORQ 125 on road price in Gadag starts from Rs. 97,300. The on road price for TVS NTORQ 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.10 Lakhs in Gadag. The lowest price model is TVS NTORQ 125 Drum and the most priced model is TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition. TVS NTORQ 125 on road price breakup in Gadag includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS NTORQ 125 Drum ₹ 97,300 TVS NTORQ 125 Disc ₹ 1.01 Lakhs TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition ₹ 1.07 Lakhs TVS NTORQ 125 Super Squad Edition ₹ 1.10 Lakhs