TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Itanagar starts from Rs. 95,100. The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Itanagar. The lowest price model TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Itanagar starts from Rs. 95,100. The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Itanagar. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 Disc. Visit your nearest TVS Jupiter 125 dealers and showrooms in Itanagar for best offers. TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Itanagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Itanagar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Itanagar and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Itanagar. Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum ₹ 95,100 TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 97,650 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 1.03 Lakhs