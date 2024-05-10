Tunwal T 133 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal T 133 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal T 133 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Tunwal T 133 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal T 133 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal T 133 STD ₹ 1.00 Lakhs