Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTriumphScrambler 400 XOn Road Price in Vijaywada

Triumph Scrambler 400 X On Road Price in Vijaywada

1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14
2.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vijaywada
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Scrambler 400 X Price in Vijaywada

Triumph Scrambler 400 X on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 3.13 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Scrambler 400 X STD₹ 3.13 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹3.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
398.15 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,62,996
RTO
22,540
Insurance
27,415
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
3,12,951
EMI@6,727/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Alternatives

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Epluto 7G Max Price in Vijaywada
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Meteor 350 Price in Vijaywada
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
X440 Price in Vijaywada
UPCOMING
Honda Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500

2.25 - 4.5 Lakhs
Check Rebel 500 details
View similar Bikes
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.12 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
42 Bobber Price in Vijaywada
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Speed 400 Price in Vijaywada
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
K-Light 250V Price in Vijaywada

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X News

Bajaj dispatched 8,000 units of the Triumph Speed 400 in Q2 FY2024 (July - September) and expects demand to more than double at 18,000 units in Q3
Expect to sell 18,000 Triumph 400 Twins in Q3 FY2024, expand production to 10,000 per month: Rajiv Bajaj
29 Nov 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are made in India by Bajaj Auto and exported globally
Made In India Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X launched in Malaysia. Check prices
23 Nov 2023
Triumph Scrambler 400 X does have more road presence than the Speed 400. This is mostly because of the exhaust, accessories and height.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X first ride review: Another hit for Triumph?
18 Oct 2023
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X launched at 2.63 lakh. Check it out
10 Oct 2023
Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X to launch in mid-October. What to expect?
6 Oct 2023
View all
 Triumph Scrambler 400 X News

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Videos

The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda CB350

Honda CB350

2 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details