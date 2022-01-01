Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Hindupur starts from Rs. 2.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price in Hindupur starts from Rs. 2.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer 250 dealers and showrooms in Hindupur for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer 250 on road price breakup in Hindupur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6 ₹ 2.21 Lakhs