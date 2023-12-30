Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Virar starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Virar starts from Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Virar for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Virar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.36 Lakhs