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Vatsal250
Price
Specs & Features
Range
Colours
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Alternatives
SEEKA
Vatsal250 Monza Colour
₹72,910*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹1478
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Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
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Vatsal250 Monza Colour
Monza
Explore Color Options For Vatsal250 Alternatives
Zelio Xmen 2.0
₹
69,499 - 91,500
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Xmen 2.0 Colours
Amo Mobility Jaunty
₹
56,852 - 90,677
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Jaunty Colours
Kinetic Green Zing
₹
67,990 - 75,990
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Zing Colours
Seeka SFlash250
₹
71,911
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SFlash250 Colours
Sokudo Pace
₹
73,999
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Vatsal250
vs
Pace
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
₹
74,000
+2
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ONE Colours
Seeka Vatsal250 Images
5 images
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Vatsal250 Images
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Seeka SBolt
₹
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1.52 Lakhs*
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Seeka SFlash250
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Seeka Vatsal250 Colours