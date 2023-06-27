PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Palakkad starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price in Palakkad starts from Rs. 84,000. Visit your nearest PURE EV Epluto 7G dealers and showrooms in Palakkad for best offers. PURE EV Epluto 7G on road price breakup in Palakkad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price PURE EV Epluto 7G STD ₹ 84,000