Odysse Electric Racer Specifications

Odysse Electric Racer starting price is Rs. 59,500 in India. Odysse Electric Racer is available in 2 variant and
59,500 - 76,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Odysse Electric Racer Specs

Odysse Electric Racer comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Racer starts at Rs. 59,500 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Odysse Electric Racer sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Odysse Electric Racer Specifications and Features

Lite
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1890 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Height
1130 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1200 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
70 km/charge
Max Speed
45 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Spring loaded hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Anti Acceleration Lock
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Odysse Electric Racer Alternatives

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

48,000 - 58,000
Check latest offers
Racer vs Crayon Zeez
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

48,000 - 65,490
Check latest offers
Racer vs Kollegio Plu...
Raftaar Electrica

Raftaar Electrica

48,540 - 52,450
Check latest offers
Racer vs Electrica
Hero Lectro F6i

Hero Lectro F6i

49,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Racer vs F6i
YObykes Yo Edge

YObykes Yo Edge

49,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Racer vs Yo Edge

News

Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650 to modify it into a cafe racer.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer
12 May 2023
The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
3 May 2023
This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
28 Mar 2023
Image of Honda CB350RS used for representation purpose only.
Honda CB350 Cafe Racer to launch tomorrow: What to expect?
1 Mar 2023
The Honda CB350RS image is used only representational purpose
Honda CB350 RS Cafe Racer to be launched on March 2
25 Feb 2023
View all
 

