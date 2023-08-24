Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Odysse Electric Racer on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 59,500.
The on road price for Odysse Electric Racer top variant goes up to Rs. 76,000 in Delhi.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Odysse Electric Racer STD and the most priced model is Odysse Electric Racer Lite.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric Racer dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Odysse Electric Racer on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Odysse Electric Racer is mainly compared to Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus which starts at Rs. 48,000 in Delhi, Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez which starts at Rs. 48,000 in Delhi and Raftaar Electrica starting at Rs. 48,540 in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric Racer STD ₹ 59,500 Odysse Electric Racer Lite ₹ 76,000
