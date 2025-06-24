Dragster 800 RRSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsNews
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
UPCOMING
View all Images

MV AGUSTA Dragster 800 RR

Exp. Launch on 12 Dec 2025

4.0
1 Opinion
₹19.5 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Dragster 800 RR Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 937.0 cc

Dragster 800 RR: 798.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.67 kmpl

Dragster 800 RR: 14.9 kmpl

Speed

Category Average: 264.0 kmph

Dragster 800 RR: 244.0 kmph

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Latest Update

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Variants

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR price is expected to start at ₹ 19.5 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
Dragster 800 RR ABS BS6₹19.5 Lakhs*
798 cc
Clock: Digital
Mobile Application
ABS: Dual Channel
Battery Capacity: 12 V, 8.6 Ah
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Images

19 images
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage14.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Engine798.0 cc
Max Speed244.0 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR User Opinions & Ratings

4
1 Ratings & Opinions
A Monster
According to me its design is very awesome and here you get a bullet like bruttle 1000rr which looks very good its head light and back light look very awesome. The special thing is that at present you can buy a bruttle 1000rr at a low price. Its tyres and alloy wheels give it a slightly different look from other bikesBy: David (Jun 22, 2025)
Read Full Opinion
