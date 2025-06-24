Exp. Launch on 12 Dec 2025
Category Average: 937.0 cc
Dragster 800 RR: 798.0 cc
Category Average: 16.67 kmpl
Dragster 800 RR: 14.9 kmpl
Category Average: 264.0 kmph
Dragster 800 RR: 244.0 kmph
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR is expected to launch on 12th Dec 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹19.5 Lakhs* Onwards.
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
Aprilia RS 660, Aprilia Tuono 660, Indian FTR 1200, Ducati SuperSport 950 and BMW S 1000 R are sought to be the major rivals to MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR.
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Mileage
|14.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Engine
|798.0 cc
|Max Speed
|244.0 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
