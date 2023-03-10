Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z H2 On Road Price in Navi Mumbai

25.15 - 29.78 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Navi Mumbai
Z H2 Price in Navi Mumbai

Kawasaki Z H2 on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 25.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Kawasaki Z H2 top variant goes up to Rs. 29.78 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z H2 STD₹ 25.15 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z H2 SE₹ 29.78 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z H2 Variant Wise Price List in Navi Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹25.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
2,62,800
Insurance
45,620
Accessories Charges
16,425
On-Road Price in Navi mumbai
25,14,845
EMI@54,054/mo
SE
₹29.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
Kawasaki Z H2 News

The 2023 Kawasaki Z H2 and Z H2 SE are about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 more expensive than the older version
2023 Kawasaki Z H2 & Z H2 SE launched in India, prices start at 23.02 lakh
10 Mar 2023
The Z H2 by Kawasaki has a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh.
Customer takes delivery of India's first Kawasaki Z H2 supercharged bike
1 Feb 2022
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
19 Feb 2024
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
