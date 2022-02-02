Saved Articles

Kawasaki Z650 On Road Price in Vijaywada

6.91 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Vijaywada
Z650 Price in Vijaywada

Kawasaki Z650 on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 6.91 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Z650 STD₹ 6.91 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z650 Variant Wise Price List in Vijaywada

STD
₹6.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
28.11 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,18,000
RTO
49,440
Insurance
23,404
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Vijaywada)
6,90,844
EMI@14,849/mo
Kawasaki Z650 News

Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.
Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
2 Feb 2022
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison
3 Nov 2021
The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Interceptor rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS launched at 6.60 lakh
2 Nov 2021
Kawasaki Z650 RS has been spotted doing testing rounds on the Indian roads, indicating its immediate launch.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivaling Kawasaki Z650 RS spotted in India
16 Oct 2021
How does Kawasaki’s new middleweight naked fare as an everyday machine?
Kawasaki Z650 review: This sporty, naked daily ride merits a spot in your garage
4 Jul 2017
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
