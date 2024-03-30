HT Auto
HomeNew BikesKawasakiNinja 650On Road Price in Surat

Kawasaki Ninja 650 On Road Price in Surat

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kawasaki Ninja 650 1630605431375
1/14
Kawasaki Ninja 650 1630605432628
2/14
Kawasaki Ninja 650 1630605433039
3/14
Kawasaki Ninja 650 1630605433358
4/14
Kawasaki Ninja 650 1630605433519
5/14
Kawasaki Ninja 650 1630605434754
View all Images
6/14
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Ninja 650 Price in Surat

Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 7.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD₹ 7.24 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹7.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
649 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,61,000
RTO
39,660
Insurance
23,338
On-Road Price in Surat
7,23,998
EMI@15,562/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 650 Alternatives

Benelli 502 C

Benelli 502 C

5.85 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
502 C Price in Surat
Kawasaki Z650

Kawasaki Z650

5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Z650 Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs
Check TNT 600 details
View similar Bikes
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

6.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trident 660 Price in Surat
CFMoto 650GT

CFMoto 650GT

5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
650GT Price in Surat
Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja 500 Price in Surat

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja 650 News

Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be sold in just one colour scheme, it is called Lime Green.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at 7.12 lakh, now gets traction control system
15 Nov 2022
The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
View all
 Kawasaki Ninja 650 News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660

18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS Zeppelin R

TVS Zeppelin R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details