Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 5.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 5.81 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Ninja 500 dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Kawasaki Ninja 500 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 500 is mainly compared to Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Surat, Ultraviolette F77 which starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs in Surat and Benelli TNT 600 starting at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 500 STD ₹ 5.81 Lakhs