Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 8.03 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 8.03 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja 650 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is mainly compared to Benelli 502 C which starts at Rs. 5.85 Lakhs in Mangalore, Kawasaki Z650 which starts at Rs. 5.69 Lakhs in Mangalore and Benelli TNT 600 starting at Rs. 6.2 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD ₹ 8.03 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price