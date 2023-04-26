HT Auto
Joy e-bike Skyline

2.29 Lakhs* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Joy e-bike Skyline is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Joy e-bike Skyline Specs

Joy e-bike Skyline comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Skyline starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Joy e-bike Skyline sits in the Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes segment in

Joy e-bike Skyline Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1419 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Height
1120 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
790 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
230 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor
Motor Power
5000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
110 km/charge
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside down Forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12°
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)

Joy e-bike News

The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
24 Mar 2023
Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 depending on the e-scooter
Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women’s Day 2023
7 Mar 2023
In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
Joy Mihos electric scooter was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023
Joy Mihos electric scooter fetches 18,600 bookings in 15 days
7 Feb 2023
View all
 

Joy e-bike Skyline Variants & Price List

Joy e-bike Skyline price starts at ₹ 2.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Joy e-bike Skyline comes in 1 variants. Joy e-bike Skyline top variant price is ₹ 2.29 Lakhs.

STD
2.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
5000 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

