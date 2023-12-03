Honda Unicorn on road price in Golaghat starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Unicorn on road price in Golaghat starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda Unicorn dealers and showrooms in Golaghat for best offers. Honda Unicorn on road price breakup in Golaghat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Unicorn is mainly compared to Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in Golaghat, Bajaj Pulsar 150 which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Golaghat and Yamaha RX 100 starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Golaghat. Variants On-Road Price Honda Unicorn STD ₹ 1.15 Lakhs