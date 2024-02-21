Saved Articles

Honda SP 125 On Road Price in Srikakulam

91,173 - 95,938*
*On-Road Price
Srikakulam
SP 125 Price in Srikakulam

Honda SP 125 on road price in Srikakulam starts from Rs. 91,170. The on road price for Honda SP 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,940 in Srikakulam. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda SP 125 Drum₹ 91,170
Honda SP 125 Disc₹ 95,940
Honda SP 125 Variant Wise Price List in Srikakulam

Drum
₹ 91,173*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,208
RTO
7,038
Insurance
5,927
On-Road Price in Srikakulam
91,173
Disc
₹ 95,938*On-Road Price
123.94
Honda News

Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
21 Feb 2024
The 2024 Honda NX400 gets new features including traction control and a TFT screen, bringing the ADV up to speed against rivals
2024 Honda NX400 adventure motorcycle launched in Japan, rivals RE Himalayan 450
20 Feb 2024
Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
19 Feb 2024
File photo of an electric car charging station at Hotel Mikazuki in Kisarazu, Japan.
Japan carmakers forge ahead with EV investments despite slowdown
19 Feb 2024
Both motorcycles have a retro design language but the Honda does use some modern bits.
Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
16 Feb 2024
Honda SP 125 Videos

Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
16 Nov 2019
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
