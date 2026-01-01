|Engine
|123.92 cc
The Dio 125 DLX, is listed at ₹1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Dio 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Dio 125 DLX is available in 7 colour options: Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Night Star Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic.
The Dio 125 DLX is powered by a 123.92 cc engine.
In the Dio 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Activa 125 priced between ₹88.34 Thousands - 91.98 Thousands or the Suzuki Access 125 priced between ₹77.68 Thousands - 98.38 Thousands.
The Dio 125 DLX has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.