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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Posts 17% Growth In Q1 Fy27; June Sales Up 23%

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 17% growth in Q1 FY27; June sales up 23%

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 02 Jul 2026, 17:50 pm
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  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 17% growth in Q1 FY27; June sales up 23%

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reported total sales of 16,11,662 units during the first quarter of FY2027 (April-June 2026), registering a 17 per cent year-on-year growth over the 13,75,152 units sold during the same period last year.

Q1 FY27 sales

Domestic sales accounted for 14,13,539 units in Q1 FY27, up 15 per cent from 12,28,993 units recorded in Q1 FY26. Exports witnessed stronger growth, rising 36 per cent year-on-year to 1,98,123 units, compared to 1,46,159 units in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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The company also reported a strong performance in June 2026. HMSI sold a total of 5,28,281 two-wheelers during the month, marking a 23 per cent increase over the 4,29,147 units sold in June 2025.

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June 2026 sales

Of the total June sales, domestic dispatches stood at 4,68,956 units, up 21 per cent from 3,88,812 units recorded in the same month last year. Exports grew at a faster pace, increasing 47 per cent year-on-year to 59,325 units, compared to 40,335 units in June 2025.

Commenting on the company's performance, Tsutsumu Otani, President and CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said the first quarter growth was supported by steady demand and the company's continued focus on execution. He added that HMSI will continue to focus on its product portfolio and dealer network while aiming for sustainable growth in the coming months.

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First Published Date: 02 Jul 2026, 17:49 pm IST

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