Launched in Jul 2023
Category Average: 113.3 cc
Dio 125: 123.92 cc
Category Average: 50.81 kmpl
Dio 125: 48 kmpl
Category Average: 8.55 ps
Dio 125: 8.28 ps
Category Average: 80.0 kmph
Dio 125: 95.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|8.28 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|123.92 cc
|Max Speed
|95 kmph
Honda Dio 125
₹86,851*
₹71,763*
₹72,799*
₹95,140*
₹92,000*
₹81,700*
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
29 Reviews
Power
8.28 PS
Power
8.1 PS
Power
9.09 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Power
8.7 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Torque
9 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
10.38 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.2 Nm
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
124.6
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
124.3 cc
Engine
124 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Length
-
Length
1769 mm
Length
1809 mm
Length
162 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
1835 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
