Honda Dio 125 Front Right View
HONDA Dio 125

Launched in Jul 2023

5.0
1 Review
₹86,851 - 93,750**Ex-showroom price
Dio 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 113.3 cc

Dio 125: 123.92 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 50.81 kmpl

Dio 125: 48 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.55 ps

Dio 125: 8.28 ps

Speed

Category Average: 80.0 kmph

Dio 125: 95.0 kmph

About Honda Dio 125

Latest Update

  • 2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
  • Honda Dio 125 launched at ₹83,400, gets Smart Key System

    • Honda Dio 125 Price:

    Honda Dio 125 is priced between Rs. 86,851 - 93,750 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Honda Dio 125
    Hero Destini Prime
    Front Right View
    Honda Dio 125 Variants
    Honda Dio 125 price starts at ₹ 86,851 and goes up to ₹ 93,750 (Ex-showroom).
    2 Variants Available
    STD₹86,851*
    123.92 cc
    95 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: 3Ah
    Smart₹93,750*
    123.92 cc
    95 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: 3Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda Dio 125 Images

    6 images
    Honda Dio 125 Colours

    Honda Dio 125 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

    Mat axis gray metallic
    Mat marvel blue metallic
    Mat sangria red metallic
    Pearl deep ground gray
    Pearl night star black
    Pearl siren blue
    Sports red

    Honda Dio 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.28 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Mileage48 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine123.92 cc
    Max Speed95 kmph
    Honda Dio 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Honda Dio 125
    Hero Pleasure Plus
    Hero Destini Prime
    Honda Activa 125
    Suzuki Avenis
    Suzuki Access 125
    ₹86,851*
    ₹71,763*
    ₹72,799*
    ₹95,140*
    ₹92,000*
    ₹81,700*
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    29 Reviews
    Power
    8.28 PS
    Power
    8.1 PS
    Power
    9.09 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    8.7 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Torque
    9 Nm
    Torque
    8.70 Nm
    Torque
    10.38 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.2 Nm
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    110.9 cc
    Engine
    124.6
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    124.3 cc
    Engine
    124 cc
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    106 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Length
    -
    Length
    1769 mm
    Length
    1809 mm
    Length
    162 mm
    Length
    1895 mm
    Length
    1835 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Popular Honda Bikes

    Honda Dio 125 EMI

    STD
    123.92 cc | 8.28 PS @ 6250 rpm
    ₹ 86,851*
    STD
    123.92 cc | 8.28 PS @ 6250 rpm
    ₹86,851*
    Smart
    123.92 cc | 8.28 PS @ 6250 rpm
    ₹93,750*
    Honda Dio 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    Great bike for city travel with awesome ride
    Bike with great handling and has a plenty of space for utility. Digital cluster and many more features By: Sandeep (Jun 29, 2024)
