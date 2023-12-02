Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB350RS on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350RS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.28 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The
Honda CB350RS on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 2.26 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350RS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.28 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The lowest price model is Honda CB350RS Mono Tone and the most priced model is Honda CB350RS Dual Tone.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB350RS dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers.
Honda CB350RS on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB350RS is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB350RS Mono Tone ₹ 2.26 Lakhs Honda CB350RS Dual Tone ₹ 2.28 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price