Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 81,040.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 82,990 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 81,040.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 82,990 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Sant Kabir Nagar, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Sant Kabir Nagar and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 81,040 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 82,990
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price