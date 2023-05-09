Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Raipur starts from Rs. 89,050.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 95,590 in Raipur.
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G H-Smart.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Raipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Raipur, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Raipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Raipur.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 89,050 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 91,780 Honda Activa 6G DLX Limited Edition ₹ 99,970 Honda Activa 6G H-Smart ₹ 95,590
