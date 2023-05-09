Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Activa 6G on road price in Mirzapur starts from Rs. 81,000.
The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 82,960 in Mirzapur.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Mirzapur for best offers.
Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Mirzapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Mirzapur, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Mirzapur and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Mirzapur.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 81,000 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 82,960
