Honda Activa 6G on road price in Lalitpur starts from Rs. 80,740. The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 82,690 in Lalitpur. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G on road price in Lalitpur starts from Rs. 80,740. The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 82,690 in Lalitpur. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX. Visit your nearest Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Lalitpur for best offers. Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Lalitpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Lalitpur, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Lalitpur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Lalitpur. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 80,740 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 82,690