Honda Activa 6G on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 82,020. The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 83,980 in Amravati. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G on road price in Amravati starts from Rs. 82,020. The on road price for Honda Activa 6G top variant goes up to Rs. 83,980 in Amravati. The lowest price model is Honda Activa 6G STD and the most priced model is Honda Activa 6G DLX. Visit your nearest Honda Activa 6G dealers and showrooms in Amravati for best offers. Honda Activa 6G on road price breakup in Amravati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Activa 6G is mainly compared to Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Amravati, TVS NTORQ 125 which starts at Rs. 84,636 in Amravati and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Amravati. Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 6G STD ₹ 82,020 Honda Activa 6G DLX ₹ 83,980