Honda Activa 125 on road price in Pimpri Chinchwad starts from Rs. 87,340.
The on road price for Honda Activa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 95,440 in Pimpri Chinchwad.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Honda Activa 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Activa 125 Disc.
Visit your nearest
Honda Activa 125 dealers and showrooms in Pimpri Chinchwad for best offers.
Honda Activa 125 on road price breakup in Pimpri Chinchwad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Activa 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Pimpri Chinchwad and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Pimpri Chinchwad.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Activa 125 Drum ₹ 87,340 Honda Activa 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 91,480 Honda Activa 125 Disc ₹ 95,440
