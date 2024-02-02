Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroHF DeluxeOn Road Price in Tuticorin

Hero HF Deluxe On Road Price in Tuticorin

4 out of 5
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
4 out of 5
74,728 - 84,150*
*On-Road Price
Tuticorin
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

HF Deluxe Price in Tuticorin

Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Tuticorin starts from Rs. 83,350. The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 84,150 in Tuticorin. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black₹ 83,350
Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel₹ 74,730
Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel₹ 82,420
Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S₹ 84,150
...Read More

Hero HF Deluxe Variant Wise Price List in Tuticorin

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹ 83,350*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
68,838
RTO
5,507
Insurance
9,005
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Tuticorin)
83,350
EMI@1,792/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
View breakup
View breakup
View breakup
View more Variants

Hero HF Deluxe Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Splendor Plus Price in Tuticorin
Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

64,900
Check Latest Offers
Shine 100 Price in Tuticorin
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

65,740 - 75,400
Check Latest Offers
Passion Pro Price in Tuticorin
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

70,716 - 77,700
Check Latest Offers
Glamour Price in Tuticorin
Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 100

46,816 - 65,952
Check Latest Offers
Platina 100 Price in Tuticorin
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

59,942 - 71,542
Check Latest Offers
Radeon Price in Tuticorin

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero HF Deluxe News

The next big launch from Hero MotoCorp will be the Mavrick 440.
Splendor & HF Deluxe helps Hero register 22% growth in January
2 Feb 2024
The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
20 Oct 2023
The new Hero HF Deluxe Canvas Edition gets new colours and more features with a BS6 Phase 2 compliant motor
Hero HF Deluxe Black Canvas Edition launched, priced from 60,760
3 Jun 2023
Honda Shine 100 is the latest entrant in the high-in-demand 100 cc motorcycle segment of the Indian two-wheeler market, and it comes competitively priced against Hero HF Deluxe.
Honda Shine 100 vs Hero HF Deluxe: Price and specs comparison
22 Mar 2023
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
10 May 2022
View all
 Hero HF Deluxe News

Hero Videos

Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its newest offering Xoom 110 cc scooter in India.
Hero Xoom 110 scooter launched in India: First Look
31 Jan 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Bajaj Avenger 400

Bajaj Avenger 400

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details