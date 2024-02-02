Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Solan starts from Rs. 64,480.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Solan starts from Rs. 64,480.
The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 71,580 in Solan.
The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S.
Visit your nearest
Hero HF Deluxe dealers and showrooms in Solan for best offers.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Solan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero HF Deluxe is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Solan, Honda Shine 100 which starts at Rs. 64,900 in Solan and Hero Passion Pro starting at Rs. 65,740 in Solan.
Variants On-Road Price Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black ₹ 64,480 Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel ₹ 61,030 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 70,150 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S ₹ 71,580
