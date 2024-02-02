Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Nagaon starts from Rs. 69,530.
The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 75,370 in Nagaon.
The lowest price model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black and the most priced model is Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S.
Hero HF Deluxe on road price breakup in Nagaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero HF Deluxe is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in Nagaon, Honda Shine 100 which starts at Rs. 64,900 in Nagaon and Hero Passion Pro starting at Rs. 65,740 in Nagaon.
Variants On-Road Price Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black ₹ 69,530 Hero HF Deluxe Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel ₹ 68,920 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel ₹ 74,020 Hero HF Deluxe Self Start Alloy Wheel i3S ₹ 75,370
