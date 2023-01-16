HT Auto
Hero HF Deluxe On Road Price in Madikeri

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
47,385 - 63,425
Delhi
Hero HF Deluxe on Road Price in Delhi

Hero HF Deluxe on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 65,870. The on road price for Hero HF Deluxe top variant goes up to Rs. 68,730 in Delhi.

Hero HF Deluxe Variant Wise Price List

Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
₹ 65,874*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
65.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,900
RTO
4,472
Insurance
5,502
On-Road Price in Madikeri
65,874
EMI@1,416/mo
Kick Start Drum Alloy Wheel
₹ 68,072*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
65.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
View breakup
100
₹ 64,775*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
65.0 kmpl
8.36 PS @ 8000 rpm
View breakup
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹ 68,731*On-Road Price
97.2 cc
65.0 kmpl
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
View breakup
Hero HF Deluxe Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Kick Start Drum Spoke Wheel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.6 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1965 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Height
1045 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18,Rear :-2.75-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC Digital CDI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - stroke single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick Start Only
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
2-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

